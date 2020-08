Edler (ear) is expected to be fine for Friday's Game 6, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Edler was cut by a skate during the second period of Wednesday's Game 5 win over the Blues, but he shouldn't be forced to miss any further action as a result. However, if his prognosis changes, another update on his status will undoubtedly surface prior to Game 6. The 34-year-old blueliner has picked up four assists through Vancouver's first nine postseason contests.