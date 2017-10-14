Canucks' Alexander Edler: Facing 4-6 week absence

Edler (lower body) will miss the next 4-to-6 weeks with a sprained MCL.

This is a significant blow to Vancouver, as Edler is a top-pairing defenseman who averaged 3:03 of power-play ice time in his first three games, including Thursday's match against Winnipeg when he was limited to 6:10 due to the ailment. As a reinforcement option, look for Derrick Pouliot to be pressed into the lineup, perhaps as soon as Saturday's home tilt versus the Flames.