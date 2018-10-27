Canucks' Alexander Edler: Facing extended absence

Edler (lower body) will be for "weeks," Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Widely regarded as Vancouver's top two-way defenseman, Edler is on injured reserve with no definitive timetable for his return. The oft-injured skater hasn't played a full season since the 2011-12 campaign, which really diminishes his value in the fantasy realm.

