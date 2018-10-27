Canucks' Alexander Edler: Facing extended absence
Edler (lower body) will be for "weeks," Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.
Widely regarded as Vancouver's top two-way defenseman, Edler is on injured reserve with no definitive timetable for his return. The oft-injured skater hasn't played a full season since the 2011-12 campaign, which really diminishes his value in the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Two assists in road loss•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Gets in way of five shots•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Shot-blocking guru•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.