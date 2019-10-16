Canucks' Alexander Edler: Fills stat sheet in win

Edler scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two assists with four blocked shots and three hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Detroit.

The 33-year-old workhorse led all players with 25:30 minutes of ice time and was involved in a variety of ways. He threaded a point shot through traffic early in the second period for the eventual game-winning goal, and he assisted both of J.T. Miller's power-play goals. Edler has three goals and five points in his first five games.