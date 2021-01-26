Edler posted an assist, four hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 7-1 win over the Senators.

Edler had the lone helper on the first on Brandon Sutter's three goals in the contest. Beyond that, Edler had a solid all-around game through his physical play. The Swede has two assists, 15 shots on goal, 15 hits and 10 blocks through seven outings. He's topped 30 points in each of the last three seasons despite missing time to injuries each year. However, he entered Monday with 18:27 per game this season compared to 22:37 last year, and he's no longer featured on either power-play unit, so he may be in line for a quieter campaign.