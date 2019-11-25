Canucks' Alexander Edler: Game-time call Monday

Edler (upper body) is a game-time decision for Monday's tilt against the Flyers, Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province reports.

Edler exited Saturday's win over the capitals after logging just 3:15 of action, but it appears he dodged a serious injury. The 33-year-old blueliner may test out how he feels in warmups before the 7:00 p.m. ET puck drop. Edler has been a solid contributor this year with 15 points, 54 shots on net and 69 blocked shots through 24 games.