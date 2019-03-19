Canucks' Alexander Edler: Gathers pair of points
Edler scored a power-play goal and added a helper in overtime in a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Edler buried a pass from Bo Horvat to get the Canucks on the board in the second period, and then set up Horvat for the game-winner 16 seconds into overtime. Edler has 25 points in 47 games in a campaign shortened by injury. He also blocked three shots Monday, giving him 142 for the season, to go with 108 hits and 104 shots on goal. Edler's contributions across categories can make him valuable in many formats as a fourth or fifth fantasy defenseman.
