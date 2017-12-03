Canucks' Alexander Edler: Gets first goal of season in win
Edler scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs. It was the game winner.
Edler has five points (one goals, four assists) in his last seven games. His fantasy value seemed like it was in the past, but there may be something left in the tank. Check your wire.
