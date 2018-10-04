Canucks' Alexander Edler: Gets in way of five shots
Edler registered a game-high five blocked shots Wednesday in a 5-2 home win over the Flames.
Edler's top-pairing assignment should yield decent offensive totals, especially considering he's deployed on the No. 1 power-play unit, though a knack for redirecting shots has been the primary focus for Edler since the start of the 2017-18 campaign. The Swede recorded career highs in hits (157) and blocked shots (203) last season, reminding the hockey world that he's a sneaky two-way defenseman on a young team looking for traction in the Pacific Division.
