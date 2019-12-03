Play

Canucks' Alexander Edler: Heads to IR

Edler (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Edler was already ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Senators, and his IR placement affords the Canucks roster flexibility. The veteran blueliner is eligible to return for the team's next contest, Saturday against the Sabres.

