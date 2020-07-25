Edler (undisclosed) had to be helped off the ice after going down hard during Saturday's practice, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Due to the NHL's new injury update policy, the Canucks won't be releasing any details regarding the specific nature or severity of Edler's issue, so we likely won't have an idea of whether he's in danger of missing game action until Vancouver starts practicing in Edmonton next week.
More News
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Passes 400 career points•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Collects 300th career helper•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Delivers two helpers•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Contributes assist Wednesday•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Supplies helper in win•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Collects power-play point•