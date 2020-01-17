Canucks' Alexander Edler: Helps out on empty-netter
Edler had an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.
Edler entered Thursday with no points in his previous six games, but the late assist assured the dry spell wouldn't make it to seven. The Swede is up to 21 points, 108 blocks, 73 hits and 40 PIM in 38 contests.
