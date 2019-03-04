Canucks' Alexander Edler: Logging critical ice time
Edler played 21:57 in Sunday's loss to the Golden Knights, including 19:42 in even-strength play, Patrick Johnston of The Vancouver Province reports.
Edler's return from his concussion is important for the Canucks' defense, as they've heavily relied on youngsters Troy Stecher and Ben Hutton, especially with he and Chris Tanev out recently. At 20 points, he's going to fall short of last year's production after missing so much time. But he's still logging over 3:00 per game on the power play, providing some opportunities to add to the ledger.
More News
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Activated off IR•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Outside chance of playing Thursday•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Closing in on return•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: May miss road trip•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Possible extension coming•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Remains week-to-week•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...