Canucks' Alexander Edler: Logging critical ice time

Edler played 21:57 in Sunday's loss to the Golden Knights, including 19:42 in even-strength play, Patrick Johnston of The Vancouver Province reports.

Edler's return from his concussion is important for the Canucks' defense, as they've heavily relied on youngsters Troy Stecher and Ben Hutton, especially with he and Chris Tanev out recently. At 20 points, he's going to fall short of last year's production after missing so much time. But he's still logging over 3:00 per game on the power play, providing some opportunities to add to the ledger.