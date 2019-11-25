Canucks' Alexander Edler: Looks ready to play Monday

Edler (upper body) is expected to play Monday against the Flyers.

Originally deemed a game-time decision, coach Travis Green relayed optimism about Edler's status. The 33-year-old looks like he'll avoid missing his first game of the season. Edler has averaged a whopping 24:48 per contest, and it's translated into promising production with 15 points and 68 blocked shots over 23 outings.