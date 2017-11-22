Canucks' Alexander Edler: Makes rare appearance on scoresheet

Edler had a strong performance Tuesday evening against the Flyers, collecting an assist, blocking four shots and posting a plus-2 rating in 21:59 of ice time.

It was the first point since returning from injury for Edler, who has been logging steady minutes once again. He quarterbacks the first power-play unit, but expectations are fairly low after back-to-back 20-point seasons. The offensive side of his game has taken a backseat, but Edler is capable of putting up decent numbers given his significant role. His whopping minutes should lead to some point production, so keep an eye on him in deeper formats.