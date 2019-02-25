Canucks' Alexander Edler: May miss road trip

Edler (face) is out Monday against the Ducks, and may also miss the Canucks' upcoming three-game road trip.

It's been something of a lost season for Edler, as he's now suffered two long-term injuries that have limited him to 38 games this season. Right now, it sounds unlikely that the Swede will make the trip, which would make next Wednesday against the Maple Leafs the next time we will likely see him in action.