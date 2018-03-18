Canucks' Alexander Edler: Multi-point effort in loss
Edler scored his third goal of the season and added an assist -- both on the power play -- in Saturday's loss to the Sharks.
It was the fourth multi-point effort of the season for Edler, who has managed to be a decent contributor in a down year for Vancouver. The veteran blueliner has put up 28 points in 60 games and been a fixture on the power play. His offensive production has been inconsistent, bu Edler's strong hit totals and 56 PIM make him a decent well-rounded fantasy blueliner in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Strong effort in narrow loss•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Two assists Thursday•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Stays hot with two helpers•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Bags two assists in win•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Strong showing despite loss•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Gets first goal of season in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...