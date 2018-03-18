Canucks' Alexander Edler: Multi-point effort in loss

Edler scored his third goal of the season and added an assist -- both on the power play -- in Saturday's loss to the Sharks.

It was the fourth multi-point effort of the season for Edler, who has managed to be a decent contributor in a down year for Vancouver. The veteran blueliner has put up 28 points in 60 games and been a fixture on the power play. His offensive production has been inconsistent, bu Edler's strong hit totals and 56 PIM make him a decent well-rounded fantasy blueliner in deeper leagues.