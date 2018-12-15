Canucks' Alexander Edler: Nets assist
Edler picked up an assist in Thursday's overtime defeat to Nashville.
That's points in back-to-back games for Edler, who is now up to 10 in 19 games. He is producing when healthy, notching five power-play points as the anchor on the top unit. He also brings 26 PIM, 40 shots on target, 32 hits and 56 blocks, giving him plenty of category coverage.
