Canucks' Alexander Edler: Nets assist

Edler picked up an assist in Thursday's overtime defeat to Nashville.

That's points in back-to-back games for Edler, who is now up to 10 in 19 games. He is producing when healthy, notching five power-play points as the anchor on the top unit. He also brings 26 PIM, 40 shots on target, 32 hits and 56 blocks, giving him plenty of category coverage.

