Canucks' Alexander Edler: Nets power-play goal

Edler scored his 10th goal of the season and blocked three shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.

Edler also had two shots and two PIM, taking a minor penalty for interference in overtime that ultimately didn't cost the Canucks the game. Edler is up to 31 points in 52 games this season, as well as 153 blocks and 117 shots in a productive but injury-shortened campaign.