Edler produced an assist, three blocked shots and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Edler was a factor in all aspects of the game, although he also looked tired at times after skating 25:32 in Wednesday's season opener. The helper was his first point of the year to go with four hits and three blocks. The 34-year-old usually provides a well-rounded stat line -- he had 33 points, 162 blocked shots and 108 hits in 59 outings last year.