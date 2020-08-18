Edler posted an assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blues in Game 4.

Edler had the lone helper on J.T. Miller's second-period tally. The 34-year-old Edler also served two minor penalties, but neither of them resulted in a Blues goal. The Swede has two helpers, 18 blocked shots and seven shots on net through four games in the series.