Canucks' Alexander Edler: Out at least a week

Edler is battling a concussion and will be sidelined for a minimum of a week, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

While he's avoided any facial fractures after falling face-first on to the ice, Edler has been placed on injured reserve due to concussion concerns. His first step toward returning to game action would be a return to skating in a solo capacity before rejoining the team at practice.

More News
Our Latest Stories