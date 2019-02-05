Canucks' Alexander Edler: Out at least a week
Edler is battling a concussion and will be sidelined for a minimum of a week, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.
While he's avoided any facial fractures after falling face-first on to the ice, Edler has been placed on injured reserve due to concussion concerns. His first step toward returning to game action would be a return to skating in a solo capacity before rejoining the team at practice.
