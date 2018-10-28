Canucks' Alexander Edler: Out three-to-six weeks
Edler has a sprained MCL and will miss the next three-to-six weeks.
An extended absence was already expected, but the Canucks provided an official timeline for his return Sunday after he was placed on injured reserve Thursday. Michael Del Zotto figures to see an uptick in playing time throughout the absence of Edler.
