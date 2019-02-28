Canucks' Alexander Edler: Outside chance of playing Thursday

Edler (face) might be a game-time decision versus the Coyotes on Thursday, Alan Robinson of NHL.com reports.

Considering the Canucks still need to activate Edler from injured reserve, we'd be surprised if he ends up returning for the upcoming contest, though stranger things have happened. Sunday's game against the Golden Knight seems like a more realistic target for Edler, but that's purely speculative and based on a lack of official reports detailing his recovery efforts.