Canucks' Alexander Edler: Outside chance of playing Thursday
Edler (face) might be a game-time decision versus the Coyotes on Thursday, Alan Robinson of NHL.com reports.
Considering the Canucks still need to activate Edler from injured reserve, we'd be surprised if he ends up returning for the upcoming contest, though stranger things have happened. Sunday's game against the Golden Knight seems like a more realistic target for Edler, but that's purely speculative and based on a lack of official reports detailing his recovery efforts.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...