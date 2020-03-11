Canucks' Alexander Edler: Passes 400 career points

Edler registered a pair of assists in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Islanders.

Edler set up tallies by Adam Gaudette and Zack MacEwen in the contest. The helpers were Edler's 400th and 401st points in his 873-game career. The Swedish blueliner added four blocked shots, three shots on net and two hits in Tuesday's game. He's up to 33 points, 162 blocks, 118 hits and 108 hits through 59 outings in 2019-20.