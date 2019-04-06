Canucks' Alexander Edler: Pending free agent finishes strong
Edler picked up two assists Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss to St. Louis.
Edler is a pending unrestricted free agent who clearly likes Vancouver -- he refused to waive his no-trade clause at the deadline. His 36 points in 57 games is a 52-point pace, although he just can't stay healthy. Edler hasn't played a full season since the lockout and has only hit the 80-game mark twice. His veteran presence would help the Orcas and fantasy owners if gets the gift of good health.
