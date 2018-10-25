Canucks' Alexander Edler: Placed on injured reserve
Edler (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.
Edler won't be eligible to return until at least Nov. 2 versus the Avalanche -- although it could be longer as the team has yet to provide an update on the blueliner's status. With Edler sidelined, Michael Del Zotto figures to take his spot in the lineup while Alex Biega was recalled from the minors to provide additional depth.
