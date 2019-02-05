Canucks' Alexander Edler: Placed on IR
The Canucks placed Edler (face) on injured reserve Tuesday, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.
The CT scan and X-ray Edler underwent Tuesday did not reveal any facial fractures, but he's still in a great deal of pain, and will miss the Canucks' next four games at a minimum now that he's been placed on IR. Guillaume Brisebois will round out Vancouver's depth at defense until Edler is ready to return.
