Canucks' Alexander Edler: Plays role of OT hero

Edler scored the overtime winner to beat the Maple Leafs 3-2 on Wednesday.

It was Edler's sixth time finding the back of the net this season, receiving a stretch pass in the game's extra frame and then beating Frederik Andersen for his first point since Jan. 18. The Swedish blueliner is up to 21 points in 41 appearances this season.

