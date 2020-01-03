Canucks' Alexander Edler: Point streak reaches four games

Edler supplied two assists and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Blackhawks.

The defenseman set up Tanner Pearson in the second period and Bo Horvat's first of two tallies in the third. Edler added four shots on goal, four blocked shots and three hits in the game. The Swede is up to 20 points, 69 shots, 93 blocked and 61 hits in 31 appearances this season.