Canucks' Alexander Edler: Possible extension coming
It was rumored Friday that talk of a contract extension has progressed between Edler (face) and Vancouver, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Edler currently resides on injured reserve and hasn't played since Feb. 4. The Swede had been fairly hit-or-miss before his absence, earning only one point in 10 games leading up to his injury. Before that stretch, however, it seemed that Edler was on pace for his first 40-point season since 2011-12. The rumor of a contract extension erases any thought of a possible trade, obviously. Edler should continue serving as a veteran presence to help mentor the youthful defensemen of Vancouver. In addition, Vancouver currently sits just two points out of a playoff spot, and the Canucks may not want to give the veteran to a possible contender.
