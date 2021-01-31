Edler notched an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Edler set up Brock Boeser for the opening tally only 29 seconds after the initial puck drop. Offense hasn't been Edler's focus in 2020-21, as he has only three assists through 10 appearances this season. The Swede has contributed a plus-3 rating, 18 shots on goal, 15 hits and 16 blocked shots -- there's value to be had in deeper formats that reward Edler's strong physical game.