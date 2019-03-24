Canucks' Alexander Edler: Posts heavy stat line
Edler registered a power-play assist, four PIM, three hits, three blocked shots and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.
Edler made a wide range of contributions sure to please his fantasy owners in the contest. For the season, Edler has 29 points in 49 games, adding 113 hits and 147 blocks. He has 14 points with the man advantage as well. Recently, Edler has bagged a goal and five assists in his last three appearances.
