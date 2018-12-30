Canucks' Alexander Edler: Posts two more points
Edler scored a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Flames on Saturday.
He's not really known for scoring, but Edler has three multi-point games since Dec. 16. Those are his only points in the last two weeks, but he still has two goals and six points in the last six games. Despite missing 16 contests already, Edler is still on track to surpass last season's six goals and 34 points. He has four goals and 16 points in 26 contests this season.
