Play

Canucks' Alexander Edler: Produces helper in win

Edler earned an assist, a plus-2 rating and two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Edler assisted on an empty-net goal by Tanner Pearson. The defenseman has picked up three assists and a plus-6 rating in his last three contests. Edler now has 18 points, 89 blocked shots and 58 hits through 30 games this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories