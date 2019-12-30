Canucks' Alexander Edler: Produces helper in win
Edler earned an assist, a plus-2 rating and two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flames.
Edler assisted on an empty-net goal by Tanner Pearson. The defenseman has picked up three assists and a plus-6 rating in his last three contests. Edler now has 18 points, 89 blocked shots and 58 hits through 30 games this year.
