Canucks' Alexander Edler: Produces pair of points
Edler scored a goal and added a power-play helper in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.
Edler helped out on an Adam Gaudette tally in the first period, and then scored one for himself at 17:23 of the third to bring the Canucks within a goal. Edler added three blocked shots and two PIM in the contest. The 33-year-old has four goals and 14 points, as well as 59 blocked shots and 51 shots on goal through 21 games.
