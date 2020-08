Edler recorded two assists, four blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Vegas in Game 2.

Edler set up Elias Pettersson for a second-period tally and added the secondary helper on Bo Horvat's goal early in the third. The all-around strong effort from Edler gave him six assists, 45 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 12 contests.