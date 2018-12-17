Canucks' Alexander Edler: Rare multi-point game
Edler had a goal and an assist during Sunday's 4-2 home win over Edmonton.
Edler registered his first multi-point game since October with his outing on Sunday night. The physical defender now has three goals and nine assists for the year, playing slightly above a half-point-per-game pace this season.
