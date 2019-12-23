Canucks' Alexander Edler: Ready to return

Edler (upper body) will return to the lineup for Monday's matchup with Edmonton, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Edler has been sidelined for over three weeks with an upper-body injury, so his ice time may be limited to an extent against the Oilers. The veteran blueliner notched four goals and 15 points through the first 27 games of the campaign prior to his 10-game absence.