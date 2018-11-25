Canucks' Alexander Edler: Ready to rock

Edler (lower body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Kings, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Edler has been sidelined since Oct. 24 due to a lower-body injury, so he'll likely have some rust to shake off early on against LA. The veteran blueliner has already notched five helpers in 10 games this season, so he's definitely worth a look in deeper fantasy leagues.