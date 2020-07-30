Edler registered two shots, two blocks and one hit in 16:34 of ice time against Winnipeg on Wednesday.
Edler was back in action after suffering an undisclosed injury in practice Saturday. The blueliner averaged 22:37 of ice time this season during the regular season and was likely just being eased back Wednesday. Fantasy players should expect him to take on more minutes heading into Sunday's clash with Minnesota.
