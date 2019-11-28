Canucks' Alexander Edler: Relentless in defensive zone

Edler missed the scoresheet against the Penguins on Wednesday, though he accumulated eight hits and six blocked shots in the 8-6 loss.

A quality two-way defenseman, Edler is on pace for 48 points (13 goals, 35 assists) through 82 games, thereby cementing his status as a universally owned fantasy option. His willingness to jump in front of pucks and send opponents against the boards should be taken into account as well.