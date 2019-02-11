Canucks' Alexander Edler: Remains week-to-week
Edler (concussion) is still not ready to return to game action, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.
Edler remains on injured reserve. The defenseman suffered a concussion back on Feb. 4 and has not played since. This news likely means that Edler won't play in any of Vancouver's upcoming three games, but best keep a close eye on his status over the next few days.
