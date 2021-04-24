Edler has completed his two-game suspension and will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Senators, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.
Edler is expected to pair up with Nate Schmidt. The 35-year-old blueliner has recorded six points, 81 blocked shots and 64 hits across 37 games this season while averaging 20:44 of ice time.
More News
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Suspended two games•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Set for hearing with league•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Removed from protocols list•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Surfaces on protocol list•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Snaps slump with helper•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Having rough season•