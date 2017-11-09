Canucks' Alexander Edler: Returning Thursday

Edler (lower body) will suit up for Thursday's game against Anaheim.

Edler has faced an extended absence due to the injury, missing each of the last 12 games. However, with Chris Tanev (upper body) being ruled out for the next three contests, Edler has been pushed into game action. Formerly a dynamo on the blue line -- including an 11-goal, 49-point season in 2011-12 -- Edler doesn't bring nearly as much offensive production now that he's entered his 30s, but still averages top-pairing minutes and receives consistent time on the man advantage.