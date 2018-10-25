Canucks' Alexander Edler: Ruled out Thursday
Edler (lower body) will not play Thursday evening against the Coyotes, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet reports.
Edler was injured in Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights, and this latest report suggests that the Canucks are likely to recall Alex Biega from AHL Utica as a replacement option. The Orcas aren't exactly flush with fantasy producers from the blue line, but Edler may be the exception, as he's produced five assists, 16 hits and 39 blocked shots through 10 games this season.
