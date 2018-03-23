Canucks' Alexander Edler: Scores pair of goals
Edler scored twice in Thursday's win over Chicago.
Edler has now reached the 30-point mark for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign. The 31-year-old logs heavy minutes and remains the quarterback on the first power-play unit. He's isn't an elite fantasy blueliner, but Edler's offensive awareness and willingness to shoot the puck make him worth owning in some fantasy settings.
