Edler will have a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety for kneeing Zach Hyman on Sunday.

Edler will almost certainly be hit with a suspension for Sunday's incident which saw him handed a five-minute major and game misconduct. Considering the blueliner is still looking for his first goal of the NHL season, the majority of fantasy players are unlikely to notice his absence, though it could mean increased ice time for Quinn Hughes and Travis Hamonic.