Canucks' Alexander Edler: Set to miss at least two weeks

Edler (upper body) will be re-evaluated in two weeks according to coach Travis Green.

Edler was placed on injured reserve earlier Tuesday. Green's comments came after Tuesday's game versus the Senators. That timeline indicates Edler won't be available before Dec. 17, when the Canucks face the Canadiens. Oscar Fantenberg should remain in the lineup in Edler's stead.

