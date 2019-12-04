Canucks' Alexander Edler: Set to miss at least two weeks
Edler (upper body) will be re-evaluated in two weeks according to coach Travis Green.
Edler was placed on injured reserve earlier Tuesday. Green's comments came after Tuesday's game versus the Senators. That timeline indicates Edler won't be available before Dec. 17, when the Canucks face the Canadiens. Oscar Fantenberg should remain in the lineup in Edler's stead.
More News
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Heads to IR•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Sitting for second straight•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Will miss first game of season•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Done early Saturday•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Relentless in defensive zone•
-
Canucks' Alexander Edler: Looks ready to play Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.