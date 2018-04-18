Canucks' Alexander Edler: Shot-blocking guru

Edler's 2017-18 season consisted of 203 blocked shots and a brutal minus-18 rating.

Edler was able to post 34 points in 70 games, which was his best since the 2011-12 campaign. However, this was his third straight season with a minus rating, but he was consistently lined up against opponents' top lines while being backed by flaky goaltending, so Edler can't be held completely liable.

